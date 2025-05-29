People in Gwent who are recovering from drug addiction have been sent substance testing kits, despite being clean for as much as eight years. Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service has confirmed reports that its opiate supply has been contaminated with Nitazene.
The Chronicle spoke to one woman and her partner, who wish to remain anonymous. They received a kit through the post which included everything one would need to inject heroin and were concerned to have received it.
The Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service (GDAS) posted the contents of the package to her home address.
“The package wasn’t labelled and there was no indication as to who it was from,” they said.
“I opened it in front of my daughter, who is old enough to understand what the things in my lap were.”
“There was no explanation as to why I received it, and this would have been very dangerous if any of my younger children had found it too.”
“I don’t want anything else coming through my door, they [GDAS] don’t know who is at my home, who I live with and who might have access to this kind of thing.”
Meeting our reporter, the couple spoke about the revelation that GDAS had mistakenly recorded a positive test for heroin.
It could also have serious medical consequences, including the removal of provision for methadone, which can make anyone who has been taking it for a prolonged period very ill.
It was only after enquiring to GDAS themselves that they were told there was no appointment under their name for that day, meaning no test result could have been provided.
“I get that mistakes are made, but this is such an obvious thing to get wrong,” the couple told the Chronicle.
“They could see I wasn’t even here that day so there was no result to put in, so I would like to know where that result came from.”
The record surrounding the non-existent test has since been rectified.
In a statement to the Chronicle, the Gwent Drug and Alcohol Service said it was committed to the protection of service users’ data.
“We are bound by GDPR, we have a data manager, effective internal and external audits and a client feedback system,” a spokesperson said.
They were also able to confirm the contents of the package which has been sent to addresses around Gwent.
“The package contained Naloxone (used to reverse an opiate overdose) and materials so that people can test substances at home to identify if a Nitazene is present).”
“Every person that received a package has consented to us sending items via post.
“The people that received a testing package are either in receipt of Opiate substitute medication or on the waiting list to commence treatment. As such they all either are or have used opiates. We have had continued reports around Nitazene contaminated in the opiate supply.”
