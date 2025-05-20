A local politician has launched an attack on local councils with Chief Executives on larger salaries than the Prime Minister, with further pay rises already confirmed.
Torfaen Council’s Chief Executive is currently earning £164,000 per year, which is more than the taxable income of Sir Kier Starmer last year. He only paid tax on £152,225 in 2024.
Meanwhile, the man who holds the same position in Monmouthshire, Paul Matthews, is already set to receive a pay rise of almost £10,000 over the next two years. The pay rise will take the salary for the role to £141,000.
Now, the Senedd Member for South East Wales, Laura Anne Jones MS, has raised concerns about the inflated salaries associated with the role.
Ms Jones, who is also the Shadow Cabinet Secretary for Local Government, said the inequality which is exposed by such spending needs to be addressed.
“It is truly shocking that council chief executives in Wales can be earning more than the First Minister or UK Prime Minister, while families across Wales are struggling to keep up with the huge hikes in council tax bills,” she said.
“This inequality cannot be justified when there is such a stark difference between the huge wages of council bosses and the average take home pay for people living in these areas.”
“We urgently need to review this injustice to ensure council taxpayers money is directed towards protecting essential public services and not lining the pockets of the highest paid.”
Cllr Ben Collard, the Labour cabinet member in charge of finance in Monmouthshire, supported pay rises for its officials earlier this year.
He said: “[The pay rises] represent fairness and help safeguard quality officer leadership within the authority and supports the aim of providing high quality, good value services to the people of Monmouthshire.”