Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has welcomed news of funding for the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.
The Welsh Government has committed £5 million to upgrade the canal’s pumping station to support its supply, in addition to creating a ‘Task and Finish’ Group whose job it will be to find a sustainable solution. You can read that story here.
Mr Fox has been a vocal supporter of the canal during his career, and was immediately on the case once news of a threat to its future began to surface at the beginning of 2025.
He has raised the matter in the Senedd, has met with local residents, concerned businesses, the Canal and River Trust, and has supported campaign groups committed to preserving the future of the waterway, joining them on the steps of Cardiff Bay last week.
Peter Fox has been calling on the Welsh Government to step in and support the canal, which is both an economic and environmental asset to South East Wales, and has welcomed their intervention.
The Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies, has reportedly asked his officials to engage with Welsh Water immediately, but warned there appears to be no easy solution to the matter.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said:
“I agree with the Deputy First Minister there is no easy solution, but this is certainly progress. I have been calling on the Welsh Government for months to step in and support this vital waterway, so I am very pleased to see they have listened to us.”
“I would like to thanks Cllr Jan Butler, and all the campaigners for their efforts in recent weeks in bringing this to the forefront of the Welsh Government’s attention. It is action like this that makes a difference, and has allowed me to show the strength of feeling on the issue.”
“Whilst this stop-gap solution is welcome, the benefits for the canal will not be seen until the works are done, and a long-term solution I found. I will continue working until both of these things are a reality.”
