The Welsh Government has announced it intends to spend up to £5 million to upgrade the pumping station for the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal, which is supporting the current temporary agreement in place to keep the waterway full.
Campaigners were left disappointed earlier this month when the Deputy First Minister, Huw Irranca-Davies MS, admitted they were no further along in finding a solution at that point.
But this week, it was also announced that the Welsh Government would form a ‘Task and Finish Group, with key stakeholders along the canal to provide the space to develop further options.
The news has left members of the Preserve and Protect the Mon and Brec Canal Group in a more buoyant mood.
“This is great news for the Mon & Brec canal and is as a direct result of everyone's campaigning, the Petition, and the Senedd Rally,” they said.
"The Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal is vitally important for Wales’ cultural heritage and our tourism economy today. It supports the livelihoods of the communities surrounding it and the wildlife that call it home. The canal relies on a sufficient supply of water to function.
For over 200 years the canal’s owners, the Canal & River Trust, abstracted water from the River Usk to maintain supply under an exemption.
In 2018, legislative changes meant that these abstractions now required a licence, designed to protect the River Usk which is a designated Special Area of Conservation. These conditions restrict the amount of water that can be taken from the river for the canal.
Mr Irranca-Davies confirmed that Dwr Cymru Welsh Water will be instructed to commence work on upgrading the pumping site in a statement.
“Our focus was on what can be done collectively to support a sustainable solution to immediate and longer-term challenges facing the canal,” he said.
“I intend to prioritise capital funding of up to £5m within my budget to upgrade the pumping station, which is supporting the current temporary agreement. I have asked my officials to engage immediately with Dŵr Cymru to progress the necessary works this year.”
While some could suggest that the costly measure is only designed to buy stakeholders more time to find a long-term solution, it does confirm the Welsh Government’s commitment to the future of the canal.
But the Deputy First Minister has already told campaigners and Senedd Members that there appears to be no easy solution to the matter, which he reaffirmed in his statement.
“The Task and Finish Group will provide the space to develop further options to build resilience in the canal’s capacity and identify how any capital works and ongoing costs of the water supplied will be met,” he said.
“This will require a collective endeavour, and a willingness from all partners to contribute to a sustainable solution. We all want the canal to prosper.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.