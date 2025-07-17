The schools took part in the 2025 Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative competition, with the awards ceremony taking place at Swansea’s National Waterfront Museum on Friday July 4.
Now in its 35th year, the Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative celebrates the rich and diverse heritage of Wales, encouraging learners of all ages and abilities to explore and connect with their past.
Cllr Pete Roberts, Cabinet Member for a Learning Powys, said he was proud of both the staff and learners who were praised for their efforts.
“We are incredibly proud of the learners and staff from these schools for their inspiring work and well-deserved recognition,” he said.
“These projects not only highlight the creativity and dedication of our young people but also demonstrate a deep appreciation for the heritage that shapes our communities.”
“The Welsh Heritage Schools Initiative plays a vital role in helping learners connect with their cynefin – our sense of place – and we are thrilled to see Powys schools recognised for their efforts.”
Llangattock was rewarded with £300 for their project, ‘How do Christian celebrations of Welsh saints help us develop our cynefin and ignite our creativity?’
The annual competition – the largest of its kind in Europe – invites schools to develop cross-curricular projects that reflect on Welsh history, culture, and identity, even when inspired by contemporary themes.
