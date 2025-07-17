MEMBER of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has asked for a statement from the Welsh Government on outstanding support for local residents relating to the A465.
Since the A465 improvement project began, namely phases 1 and 2 which cover from Abergavenny to Brynmawr, a number of residents and businesses have been heavily impacted by the works.
The most common issues which have been identified and raised with Mr Fox as the Member of the Senedd include compensation for a loss of business or land, and issues relating to lost or adjusted access.
Mr Fox has been made aware by residents which despite claims by Welsh Government which the scheme is finished, there remain a number of outstanding cases for compensation or access issues which have not been resolved, with one awaiting a conclusion for more than a decade.
In the Senedd, the Monmouth MS asked for a statement from the Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, outlining what action the Welsh Government are taking to ensure all outstanding issues are resolved as soon as possible.
Local MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, said: “The Welsh Government have been very pleased to shout from the rooftops which the A465 words are finished in recent weeks.”
“I maintain its an impressive project, but there will be no doubt be debate for several years on the value for money.”
“Despite claims the project is finished, this cannot be the case until every single outstanding issue or concern is sorted and based on my inbox they are not yet.”
“One issue has been ongoing for over 12 years; this is simply not good enough. Residents need outcomes in order to be able to get on with their lives.”
“I have asked the Welsh Government for action to ensure that all issues are resolved as soon as possible.”
