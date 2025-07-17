New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 18 of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to 10 restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Indian Empire Ltd at Parkwall, Crick, Chepstow Monmouthshire; rated on July 11
• Rated 5: Wendys at Usk Museum Cafe at Usk Rural Life Museum, Maryport Street, Usk; rated on July 2
• Rated 5: Castle Inn at The Castle Inn, 7 Twyn Square, Usk, Monmouthshire; rated on July 1
• Rated 5: The Star Inn at Mamhilad, Pontypool, Monmouthshire; rated on June 26
• Rated 5: Fuzion at 23 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 17
• Rated 5: Village Bistro at 5 Wesley Buildings, Newport Road, Caldicot; rated on June 11
• Rated 5: Malthouse Cafe at The Malthouse, 10-14 St Mary'S Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: Undy Yum Yums at Undy Church & Community Hall, Undy, Caldicot; rated on June 6
• Rated 5: The Coffee Beam at Unit 53e - Wye Gymnastics & Galaxy Cheer, Symondscliff Way, Severn Bridge Industrial Estate, Portskewett; rated on June 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And seven ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 5: Ship Inn (The) at 8 High Street, Raglan, Usk; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: The Glascoed at Monkswood, Nr Usk; rated on July 3
• Rated 5: The Coliseum at Lion Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on June 12
• Rated 5: Goytre Arms at Star Road, Penperlleni, Pontypool; rated on June 9
• Rated 5: Tredegar Arms at Ditch Hill Lane, Shirenewton, Chepstow; rated on June 5
Takeaways
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 5: Breakfast Kitchen/Chozen Noodles at Magor Motorway Srvice Area, Junction 23a M4 Magor Monmouthshire; rated on June 11