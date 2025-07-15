Member of the Senedd for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has expressed grave concerns at the impact the Tourism Tax – passed last week in the Senedd - is going to have in Monmouthshire.
The Tourism Tax can be levied by local authorities on anyone staying overnight at visitor accommodation in Wales. To begin with, it will be £1.30 per person per night but the provision of an unlimited premium which may be added means that once it has been introduced the Councils will be able to request that Ministers increase it.
This new Labour Welsh Government policy has the potential to ruin what was already a fragile economy, causing worry to one of the largest employment sectors in Wales. Mr Fox is concerned about the impact this will have on Monmouthshire.
The Welsh Conservatives have committed to axing the Tourism Tax before it comes into force.
Mr Fox has called on the Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby, to commit to ruling out levying the new tax.
MS for Monmouth, Peter Fox, has said: “The Tourism Tax will harm the economy and the people of Monmouthshire significantly, causing undue worry for many.
“This decision will cause detrimental impact on an already struggling Welsh tourism sector in 2027. The Welsh Labour Government time and time again are letting the people of Wales down.
“I am disappointed that once again Welsh Labour are abandoning the people of Monmouthshire, and I will oppose this at every hurdle.
“I hope that Monmouthshire County Council will rule out levying this devastating tax, and I call on the Leader of the Council to make that commitment.”
