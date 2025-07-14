Abergavenny is set to welcome a further electric vehicle (EV) charging zone at Morrisons, after Monmouthshire County Council approved work in the supermarket car park.
The addition would bolster the options for EV drivers already in the town, which include two fast chargers at Byfield Lane car park and six at Fairfield Car Park, which is just across the road from the approved charging zone at Morrisons.
Work will include the erection of EV chargers, a sub-station enclosure, an LV panel, meter cabinet and other associated works which could cause disruption for shoppers while they are carried out.
Documents also show that five existing parking bays would need to be removed in order for the four charging bays and substation enclosure to be built in addition to the existing GeniePoint Charging Station already at the location.
