The latest spell of hot weather might leave some craving an ice cream, and it turns out that Abergavenny is the place to be as one ice cream shop in the town is officially one of the best in the UK.
Shepherds Ice Cream was named in The Times as one of the best in the country, and is a personal favourite of the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The shop on Market Street opened back in 2022 and has been serving locals and visitors with locally-sourced ice creams since.
Shephers’ unique take on ice cream sees it made using sheep milk and is open every Sunday and weekday between 11am and 5pm, and 10.30am to 5.30pm every Saturday.
