AFTER months of sowing, seeding, potting, pruning, weeding, watering, and digging, the long-awaited judgment day arrived at Bailey Park this morning.
However, when the Chronicle arrived on the scene there were no four horsemen of the horticultural apocalypse, simply a judge from Wales in Bloom called Peter.
In his capacity as Chairman of Wales In Bloom, Peter Barton Price was being shown around by volunteers from the Friends of Bailey Park, who have worked throughout the year to make this little patch of Abergavenny something special.
Peter, who visited the Park last year when it won a Wales in Bloom It’s Your Neighbourhood Award, explained he couldn’t wait to return this year because Bailey Park was one of the best parks he had visited during his years on the circuit.
“I love this place. It’s so inclusive!” He told the Chronicle. “It’s what I call a complete park. It caters for sports, recreational use and it’s got these lovely areas that are just great to sit and unwind in. The benefits that it brings to the community’s collective well-being and sense of belonging cannot be underestimated.”
Peter explained that as well as horticultural aspects, such as the quality of the plants, the judging criteria also takes into account the community and environmental aspects that go into the green spaces.
Peter said, “We look at such things as how the rainwater is harvested, if the park's attracting wildlife, and also, what sort of positive effect the area has on the well-being of those who use it and those who look after it.
"Abergavenny is lucky to have the Friends of Bailey Park. Considering their average age and the work they do, you must have something pretty special in the water here!”
Set up in 2009, the Friends of Bailey Park continue to work tirelessly come rain or shine under the leadership of Judith Vicary.
Judith told the Chronicle, “It all started with the square where there used to be a fish pond. We started cleaning that area up when we noticed how awful everywhere else looked and set to work.
“Since then the challenges have been endless, watering can be a nightmare as we’ve only got the stream to fill our cans with, and vandalism and littering is a big issue but we’ve got a great group of volunteers and we receive a lot of support from the Town Council, MCC and other local groups."
Judith added, “You wouldn’t believe the number of people who visit Abergavenny and say how lovely the Park is and how they’ve got nothing like it in their town. It’s something that keeps you going through the winter months.
“However, we’re always in desperate need of volunteers. So if anyone out there wants to get involved, you can drop me a message on our Facebook page.”
Sue Williams, who joined the group just two months ago, added, “I’m so glad I volunteered. It’s hard work but well worth it. I know the Park won a host of awards last year, so fingers crossed for 2025.”
Whatever way the hammer falls this judgement day, the biggest accolade anyone can pay to the Friends of Bailey Park, or any of the other community gardening groups that look after the town's green spaces, is that without them, the pretty corners of Abergavenny would look pretty ugly!
