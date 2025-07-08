IF you’re all in a fiddle and feeling a little spun out this July, why not let the sweet sounds of George Washingmachine wash over you like a summer breeze or spring awakening.
Armed with his trusty fiddle, the Australian jazz violinist has been washing away the dust of everyday life for global audiences for a long time, and now it’s Abergavenny’s turn to feel the noise!
As well as playing jazz violin, George plays the blues on guitar and is also a visual artist. In short, he’s an entertainer who as part of the George Washingmachine quartet has been accused of swinging “like God’s fire.”
The praise doesn’t end there.
MTV have described the George Washingmachine quartet as a feet thumping, heart pumping spectacular.
You can find out what all the fuss is about for yourself this Sunday (July 13) when the fiddler and his merry men come to Abergavenny’s Borough theatre.
Contact the Box Office for more details and tickets.
