Plans are being finalised ahead of the transfer of ownership of Plas Gunter Mansion, with the team behind the purchase hopeful that they will be able to press ahead with the beginning of their work later this month.
In documents seen by the Chronicle, the Plas Gunter Mansion Trust said that they are frustrated to still be waiting on the purchase of the land to go through. However, with only “a few details which have to be ironed out” the Trust says it is hopeful that it will finally own the land by the middle of July.
Delays in the purchasing process has not prevented them from making plans to enhance the site, with the first steps of ownership already earmarked to begin soon.
“We are currently investigating how to get rid of the Japanese Knotweed present on the land,” a newsletter read.
“There are two methods of getting rid of this invasive plant; excavation is immediate and takes a few days but it highly intrusive, while treatment with chemical spray will take three years but may be easier to work around.”
The Trust also confirmed that the land would be fenced off as soon as they own the building to prevent ad hoc parking and fly tipping. A spokesperson also said that the Trust would remove the waste as soon as they come into ownership of the Grade II listed site.
“More and more waste is being dumped on the land but as it is privately owned, it’s up to the owners to remove it,” they said.
“The current owners are unconcerned about the waste so the trust will remove it after the area is fenced off.”
Fencing is likely to be a temporary measure while construction work is completed and the Trust has put a timeframe of just over two years from now for completion of the project. Work is set to be completed in August 2027.
Due to the Grade II listing status and the location of the land, which is in Abergavenny’s Conservation Area, there are different permissions required before work can commence.
An ecological survey and approval from the Sustainable Drainage Approval Body, which is a body of Monmouthshire County Council, will be required while staff from the National Lottery Heritage Fund are also due to visit the site in August.
As well as individual donations, the Local Places for Nature fund awarded £246,000 to the PGM trust, as well as £38,000 in match funding from Abergavenny Town Council and the town’s Civic Society.
The building itself is the only known recusant chapel that still exists in Wales and one of the best surviving examples in Britain, but news that the purchase of the land is nearing completion will be welcome news for those eager to see the restoration of the gardens completed.
