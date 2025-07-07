More than 7,000 people came together in late June to show their appreciation for the Armed Forces community, including serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and their families. For those in attendance at the free, family-friendly event at Caldicot Castle, there was no shortage of entertainment. The day started with a historic fly-by, as a Spitfire flew across the skies above the castle, followed by a cadets and veterans parade.
The Band of the RAF Regiment led the parade and performed during the opening ceremony. The Gwent and Powys ACF Regimental Band and Corps of Drums entertained the crowds at the exhibition field and also performed at the closing ceremony, where they played "Sunset" to officially mark the end of the event.
Additionally, Caldicot Male Voice Choir and Cardiff Military Wives Choir captivated the audience with their performances on stage. Throughout the event, attendees had the opportunity to speak with and view demonstrations from the Army Cadets and South Wales Fire & Rescue, who showcased their response to a roadside collision scenario.
Monmouthshire County Council's Chair and Armed Forces Champion, Cllr Peter Strong, said: "What a wonderful day at Caldicot Castle and Country Park. Seeing so many people in attendance to show their support for our Armed Forces community highlights the high esteem that people have for serving personnel, veterans, reservists, cadets, and their families."Thank you to everyone who made this a day to remember here in Monmouthshire."
As part of the day, Monmouthshire County Council was joined by representatives of local town councils including Abergavenny and Usk in re-signing the Armed Forces Covenant - a promise to acknowledge and understand that those who serve or have served in the Armed Forces and their families, including the bereaved, should be treated with fairness and respect in the communities, economy, and society in which they serve with their lives.
