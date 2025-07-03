A DECISION on a patio built on agricultural land without the correct planning permission will now be made next month.
Councillors were due to consider the retrospective application, from Gavin Gerrish, to keep the patio and a retaining wall, and to allow the change of use from agricultural to residential curtilage for 360 square metres of land at his Ty’r Berllan home at Llangwm at their July meeting.
But Councillor Phil Murphy, chair of Monmouthshire County Council’s planning committee, said the application would now be considered at the August meeting.
The application is recommended for approval but due to be decided by the planning committee due to the number of objections received.
