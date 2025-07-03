WELSH Water will be allowed to use the Llandegfedd Reservoir water sports centre for training and meetings despite objections from residents and councillors.
Conditions put in place when permission was granted for the water sports centre in 2012 have restricted its use to water sports and limited opening hours to 9am to 9pm.
But the water company asked Monmouthshire County Council to alter the conditions so it could be used by Dŵr Cymru Welsh Water for internal meetings, staff training, and external business meetings. It added the building wouldn’t be available as a licensed premises for use by the general public.
It also wanted to be able to extend the centre’s operating hours by an hour so it could open from 8am.
The council received six objections from local residents as well as the Usk Civic Society while Torfaen Friends of the Earth raised concerns and Usk councillor Tony Kear, and Llangybi Fawr member Fay Bromfield also objected.
Graham Rogers, of Llangybi Fawr Community Council and the Coed y Paen Residents Association, said the conditions were intended to protect the “tranquility of the rural location, the fragile nature of the site of special scientific interest and not cause nuisance to the local residents or the over wintering birds.”
Conservative Cllr Bromfield told the council’s July 1 planning committee meeting the application: “Takes use of the building a step away from its original purpose and potentially brings more lights, noise and activity at a time nature needs to be protected.”
James Griffiths, on behalf of Welsh Water, said altering the conditions would support the firm in providing training to staff and opportunities for local young people and also said its volunteer group currently isn’t able to use the centre.
He said: “Our thriving volunteer group at Llandegfedd has only one missing element, a shared meeting space.”
It was confirmed the application wouldn’t require any additional artificial lighting and planning officer Phil Thomas reminded councillors the building is already open until 9pm and allowing Welsh Water to also use the centre wouldn’t increase its capacity beyond the 40 people already permitted.
Welsh Water had also said it is unlikely to hold meetings outside “normal business hours” of 8am to 6pm.
A previous application, turned down by the committee in 2023, was different as it wanted permission to stage parties and events at the centre, said Mr Thomas. Papers described that as “withdrawn” which was disputed by Cllr Bromfield who said it was refused by the planning committee, but Mr Thomas said Welsh Water then withdrew the application before a refusal was issued.
Mr Thomas also said Natural Resources Wales and the council’s own ecologist were satisfied the “minor changes”, including the additional hour in the morning, wouldn’t have harmful impact on the designation as a site of special interest or to wider conservation.
The committee approved the application but amended the condition to add the word “or” to clarify the building wouldn’t be available as a licensed premises or for use by the general public.
