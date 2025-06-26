MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council has issued a scam alert following reports of a Council tax fraud across the United Kingdom.
The email scam has been reported around the country, with fraudsters claiming to be chasing an unprocessed council tax payment asking people to check their unpaid balance.
The local authority has warned residents in the county that if they receive an email and the sender’s email address doesn’t end in ‘monmouthshire.gov.uk’ then it isn’t genuine.
Monmouthshire County Council urge people to not click on any links, provide information, open any attachments, or reply to suspicious emails.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.