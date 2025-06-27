Rosie Barron, JCCC Caseworker, said, "It has been a pleasure to work with the military party to organise these services and to have had the families of Trooper Little and Private Protheroe present. It is important that the memory of these men is honoured and a strong reminder that the fighting in Normandy did not end on D-Day, but that the Battle of Normandy lasted until the end of August 1944 and was hard won by the Allies."