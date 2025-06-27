A SOLIDER from the Monmouthshire Regiment killed during the Battle of Normandy has finally been laid to rest in a named grave at Banneville-la-Campagne War Cemetery.
Private John Aneurin Protheroe, a Welsh speaker from Rhymney, Monmouthshire, enlisted on 20 May 1943. He joined 2nd Battalion The Monmouthshire Regiment and arrived in Normandy on 25 June 1944. He was killed on 15 August 1944 during an advance near Martainville. Aged 39, he left behind a widow and two daughters.
After an 80-year search for closure, his remains have finally been identified and laid to rest in a rededication ceremony to honour his memory.
Following research by the Ministry of Defence's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre (JCCC), known as the 'MOD’s War Detectives’, Private John Aneurin Protheroe was one of three soldiers who has finally been given a named grave at Banneville-la-Campagne War Cemetery in Normandy.
Held on June 26, rededication services also took place for Trooper Francis Dominic Kelly and Trooper Victor Terrence Little of 1st Northamptonshire Yeomanry.
Robert Gore, the grandson of Pte Protheroe, who sadly could not attend said, “My Grandfather was posted missing believed killed in 1944 when my mother was 13 and my aunt three years old.
"My mother has kept his memory very much alive with her stories to me and my four siblings. When I was about 10 I read a novel where a soldier goes missing but eventually comes home alive. As a 10 year old that was always my fantastic hope that my grandfather would reappear.
"The identification of his grave at Banneville is the culmination of that dream even though he never came back alive and my mother is now also dead.
"I, my siblings, and cousins are all grateful for the efforts of the MoD in this regard and we offer our heartfelt thanks.”
The identifications came after a researcher submitted cases to the Commonwealth War Graves Commission suggesting possible locations for their graves. Following further investigation by CWGC, the National Army Museum, and the JCCC, the identities of the three soldiers were confirmed.
Rosie Barron, JCCC Caseworker, said, "It has been a pleasure to work with the military party to organise these services and to have had the families of Trooper Little and Private Protheroe present. It is important that the memory of these men is honoured and a strong reminder that the fighting in Normandy did not end on D-Day, but that the Battle of Normandy lasted until the end of August 1944 and was hard won by the Allies."
Reverend Georgina Anson CF, Chaplain to 47 Regiment Royal Artillery, conducted the services and said, “No death is unworthy of notice, and every life given by our people when serving is due utmost respect when they lie in their final resting place.
"It is a beautiful part of my calling to serve our personnel, living and departed, and their families, in officiating these important rituals that hold us in our shared mortality. I am awe-inspired by the histories of these men that have finally been identified and deeply moved at the opportunity to be a small part of the story.”
