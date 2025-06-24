COUNCILLORS will be asked to approve a patio that was built on agricultural land without the correct planning permission.
The retrospective application, from Gavin Gerrish, to keep the patio and a retaining wall, and to allow the change of use from agricultural to residential curtilage for 360 square metres of land at his Ty’r Berllan home at Llangwm is going before councillors due to the number of objections received.
Permission was previously granted for the patio and retaining wall but they weren’t built to the approved plans. Monmouthshire councillors are recommended to approve the application when they meet on Tuesday, July 1.
