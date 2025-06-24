THE LEADER of the Conservatives in Monmouthshire, Cllr Richard John, has written to the Director of the Tour de France to ask for consideration of Monmouthshire hosting part of the famous Grand Départ in 2027.
It was announced in March that several legs of the 2027 Tour de France would take place in the UK, with a section each in Scotland, Wales and England.
It is expected that the Welsh route will end in Cardiff city centre, but the route has yet to be decided.
Richard John has written in French to Christian Prudhomme, Director of the Tour de France, to ask whether the route could pass through Monmouthshire or whether the county could even host the start of the race.
Describing Monmouthshire as ‘Un comté aux collines verdoyantes et aux paysages pittoresques,’ (a county with green rolling hills and picturesque countryside), the Tory Leader invites Tour de France bosses to engage with the council over its route planning.
The Tour de France said: “It was great to learn that Wales will host part of the Tour de France in 2027, but we would love to see a route that illustrates Wales’ diverse landscape.
“We know the route will end in Cardiff City Centre, but it would also be great to showcase the green rolling hills of the Wye Valley, the rugged mountains of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park as well as communities in the South Wales Valleys.”
“The benefits for our hospitality businesses and small self-catering operators would be considerable, so the council should be pitching to play a part.”
The Tour de France is considered to be the world's most prestigious and challenging cycling race which lasts typically three weeks.”
