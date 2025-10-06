A CAMPAIGN to save a "must-visit" mountain bike Mecca from the bulldozers has been hailed a huge success after raising nearly £25,000 in donations.
The Tirpentwys Trails were founded nine years ago by the late Ryan Bullimore in the hillsides near Pontypool,.
But the volunteer-led Community Interest Company that runs it was facing shutdown after finding itself with a non-negotiable shortfall to pay, having been ordered to undertake “thousands' of pounds worth of reports and surveys” by officials, amounting to "a mountain of soul-crushing red tape".
Ryan tragically died after an accident on the trails in 2018, but the tracks have since been transformed into six iconic routes.
But they were facing closure this year, prompting a £20,000 appeal to save them, warning: “They will bulldoze Ryan’s legacy”.
“When Ryan poured his heart and soul into the Welsh hillside, he wasn't just building jumps; he was building a community. This place was his life's passion, a legacy tragically sealed on the very tracks he loved,” said volunteers.
And with more than £24,500 now raised, Ryan's father Jason Bullimore has posted: "We did it! Tirpentwys is safe! (For Now).
"From the very bottom of our hearts, thank you. Thank you to every single person who donated, who shared our plea, and who sent messages of support. We have been left completely speechless.
"Because of you, we have absolutely SMASHED our fundraising target. We are utterly blown away by your support and generosity.
"This means that Tirpentwys Trails CIC will NOT have to close down this year.
"The threat of immediate bankruptcy has gone, and our operations into next year has been secured.
"We know for a fact that Ryan would be so incredibly stoked if he could see the community that has rallied around the trails he poured his heart into.
"To know that his passion has had such an impact on so many is the greatest tribute we could ever imagine."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.