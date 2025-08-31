A TEEN cyclist who lost a kidney in a horror trail bike crash has been crowned World Junior champion just four years later.
Cross Ash 17-year-old Ioan Hepburn was talent spotted on a watts bike at the Usk Agricultural show as a youngster, but in 2021 spent three weeks in hospital recovering from his accident on a Forest of Dean trail.
That's all a distant memory now, as the Monmouth Comprehensive student stormed to victory with GB in the team sprint at the UCI Junior Track World Championships in Apeldoorn, Netherlands, alongside Kristian Larigo and Archie Gill.
The team laid down an early marker in qualifying, storming out of the gate and never looking back to set the fastest time – one of only two teams to go sub-45 seconds.
A clean start in their first-round ride saw the British trio build a near-half second lead from Australia within the first 125m.
That advantage was only ever going one way, with Gill pushing the boys to over a second ahead before Hepburn stopped the clock on 44.209, sealing gold medal ride qualification by 2.4 seconds.
In the final the trio came up against South Korea, who took an early lead in the first half of the race.
However, the Brits stayed composed as gaps began to open on the other side of the track, and Gill pulled the times closer together.
Hepburn then took the lead heading into the final lap and stopped the clock on 44.471 to clinch gold and add to the European title they already hold.
Ioan’s progress has been guided by the Wales Racing Academy system and supported by sprint coach Rachel Draper.
Rachel said: “What sets Ioan apart is not just his talent, but his attitude. He’s competitive, focused, and always willing to learn.
"Even when things don’t go his way, he sees every experience as a chance to grow. That mindset will take him a long way.”
