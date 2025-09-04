Full road closures The Tumble– To allow for the safe construction of the finishing village at The Tumble, the B4246 between Govilon and Blaenavon will be closed between 06:30 and 18:30 on Saturday, 6 September 2025. Emergency vehicle access will be allowed. Access will be available for residents outside of the race passing through Blaenavon Road, though some delays are to be expected when the riders are on the Tumble.R50 Blaenavon to Llanellen, Govilon The road will be closed east from its junction with the B4246 Blaenavon Road to its junction with Cefn Y Coed Road between 06:30 and 18:30 on Saturday, 6 September 2025. Emergency vehicle access will be allowed.