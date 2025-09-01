Abergavenny’s Forget Me Not Productions return to the stage with their third charity concert in aid of Alzheimer’s Society — and they’re edging closer to a £10,000 fundraising milestone.
When the curtain rises at the Borough Theatre on Saturday, September 6, audiences will be swept into the soaring melodies of Witches of Eastwick, Sunset Boulevard, Rent, Chess, The Greatest Showman and other classics from some legendary Broadway musicals but behind the harmonies and rehearsals, Forget Me Not Productions is a theatre company with a deeper purpose — honouring memories while raising thousands for Alzheimer’s Society.
The company was founded in 2020 by Abergavenny local Cait Davies, after losing her father Richard Stephens to dementia the previous year. Richard was a cornerstone of the town’s amateur theatre scene, and Cait wanted to carry his legacy forward.
What started as a simple “Song a Day” project during lockdown quickly grew. Cait posted videos online, often duetting with friends, and linked the performances to a JustGiving page. Soon, a wider community of singers and theatre lovers joined in and by June 2020, Forget Me Not staged its first online concert via Zoom, drawing performers from across the country and raising vital funds for Alzheimer’s Society.
“This has been a real collaborative effort,” says Cait. “The show has become a true community project. I just want to say a massive thank you to all the cast members, who have given up their Friday evenings to rehearse and put everything into making the show what it is.”
Since that first online concert, the company has blossomed. Earlier this year, they staged their first full-scale musical, Into the Woods, and next May they’ll return with The Great British Bake Off Musical. Along the way, they’ve held concerts, raffles, and community events — raising over £9,000 for Alzheimer’s Society so far.
Their next goal? To hit £10,000 for the concert. This month’s concert, Beyond Broadway, brings together a cast of 33 adult performers and 20 youth members, many of whom travel weekly from Newport, Hereford, Pontypool and Brynmawr. Rehearsals have been underway since July, with Friday nights dedicated to learning harmonies and choreography. The project is supported by local sponsors Taylor & Co, whose backing ensures that every penny raised from ticket sales and collections goes directly to Alzheimer’s Society.
Cait hints that the evening’s final number will be ‘something very special’ — a fitting finale to a show that blends Broadway with the groups core focus, supporting the Alzheimers Society.
Tickets for Beyond Broadway are available now through the Borough Theatre’s website. As Forget Me Not Productions step back onto the Borough stage, it’s clear this is more than just another concert. It’s a celebration of theatre, community, and memory — and a promise to keep singing until dementia is no longer feared.
