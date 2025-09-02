A Tudor and Stuart manor house near Abergavenny is currently on sale for nearly £2 million, and it comes six acres of land including its very own private field.
Penyclawdd Court dates back as far as the 16th century and is situated at the foot of Bryn Arw, on the site of the former Penyclawdd castle. It has an attached stone barn, cartshed and has been updated by the current owners to bring it firmly into the modern age.
While a public footpath does cross the driveway only, it does not cross the land or gardens attached to the house.
The Grade I listed property was given its name in medieval times when the Menorial court would have been held there.
It was extensively remodelled in the 17th century when the taller wing and kitchen were added to the property and it was updated again in the 1980s when some of the original oak mullioned windows were replaced and stonework repairs carried out.
Especially with easy transport links to the larger cities of Newport, Cardiff, Bristol and London, the home could suit any prospective buyer.
The Manor is on the market with Powell’s for £1,895,000, and the agent describes it as a perfect opportunity to live in a historical setting.
The advert says that Penyclawdd Court is a fine example of a property of the era and offers a new owner the opportunity to live in a magnificent, historical residence whilst still offering the opportunity to enhance the package with the ability to convert one of the outbuildings if desired to create an annexe or additional dwelling.
Any new owner(s) would even get their own maze thrown in with the property, which has historically been in the shape of a peacock but is currently well overgrown.
