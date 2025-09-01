MONMOUTHSHIRE MP Catherine Fookes has welcomed the opening of the new state-of-the-art Velindre Radiotherapy Unit at Nevill Hall Hospital in Abergavenny, describing it as “a massive step forward for local cancer care. “
The new unit is already treating patients in Monmouthshire, meaning they no longer need to travel to Cardiff for essential radiotherapy treatment.
Catherine said: “I get so many enquiries from residents about having NHS treatments closer to home. This is a real breakthrough for Monmouthshire- especially as cancer treatment can be so grueling.
“Being able to access radiotherapy at Nevill Hall rather than travelling all the way to Cardiff will make a huge difference.”
The unit forms part of a wider package of Welsh Government investment into Nevill Hall Hospital- something Catherine was proud to see first- hand.
“It was fantastic to witness the impact of this investment and the difference it’s already making to local patients. I also had the pleasure of meeting some of the staff working there, they’re all settling in well and love their new workplace.”
As part of her visit, Catherine also spent time at the hospital’s Children’s Centre, meeting the dedicated team supporting children with additional needs and working to reduce waiting times for families across Gwent.
She also visited the Nevill Hall League of Friends café- a volunteer-run service that raised an incredible £103,000 last year for vital hospital equipment.
“A huge diolch to their big team of volunteers, who run the shop selling teas, coffees and refreshments. They’ve been going strong since 1955 and do an incredible job. I’m looking forward to joining them for a volunteer shift soon- and if you’re interested in supporting too, they’re always looking for more volunteers to do a two-hour shift once a month.”
Anyone interested can get in touch with the team by emailing [email protected] or searching League of Nevill Hall Friends on Facebook.
