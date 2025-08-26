Pugh’s Garden Kitchen Limited has applied for an alcohol licence for its premises at 7-9 Mill Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, NP7 5HE. If approved, the licence will permit the retail sale of alcohol both on and off the premises.
Residents or interested parties wishing to comment on the application can submit written representations to The Licensing Section, Monmouthshire County Council, County Hall, The Rhadyr, Usk. Submissions must be made within 28 consecutive days from the date of this notice.
A copy of the application is available for inspection at the Council’s Hubs or County Hall, Usk, Monday to Friday during office hours, by prior arrangement. It can also be viewed online at www.monmouthshire.gov.uk.
Comments
