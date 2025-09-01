Molly Hall takes on the titular role of Annie, with Oliver Powell portraying Warbucks and Gwilym Rogers as the delightfully scheming Miss Hannigan. Olivia O’Gorman plays Grace Farrell, Lilly Webb appears as Lily St. Regis, and Robert Lewis returns as the dastardly Rooster Hannigan, following his acclaimed performance as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, for which he received the NODA Regional Outstanding Youth Comedy Award (Wales and Ireland).