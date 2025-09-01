It’s always a treat for theatregoers to enjoy a show produced by local talent, and it’s even better when the show in question is to a high standard, such was the case with AAODS Juniors’ previous production of The Wizard of Oz.
This coming October half-term, the award-winning group seeks to treat us again with their take on the classic musical, Annie.
AAODS Juniors will perform Annie at Abergavenny’s Borough Theatre from Wednesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 1 (with both a matinee and evening performance on November 1).
Annie is a beloved family-friendly musical packed with iconic numbers such as Tomorrow and It’s a Hard-Knock Life, giving this talented ensemble plenty to sink their teeth into and promising to delight audiences, both new and familiar with the show.
Set in 1930s New York City, Annie follows the ever-optimistic orphan as she wins hearts with her unflappable charm. Audiences will meet the lovable Annie alongside billionaire Oliver Warbucks and his kind secretary Grace Farrell, her cheerful gang of fellow orphans, the delightfully crazed Miss Hannigan, and the conniving Rooster Hannigan with his accomplice Lily St. Regis.
Molly Hall takes on the titular role of Annie, with Oliver Powell portraying Warbucks and Gwilym Rogers as the delightfully scheming Miss Hannigan. Olivia O’Gorman plays Grace Farrell, Lilly Webb appears as Lily St. Regis, and Robert Lewis returns as the dastardly Rooster Hannigan, following his acclaimed performance as the Cowardly Lion in The Wizard of Oz, for which he received the NODA Regional Outstanding Youth Comedy Award (Wales and Ireland).
Directed by Alys Le Moignan-Williams and Tom Mogford, with Meg Trinder as musical director, this AAODS Juniors production promises a fresh take on Annie, highlighting the talent and dedication of the entire cast.
Alys told the Abergavenny Chronicle that the show seeks to add that extra “wow factor” in scale and scope.
“The cast are brilliant. They have been so committed to the show and every cast member has put their all into it,” she said.
“This year, our cast ranges from eight to eighteen years old, with our youngest member playing our littlest orphan. They have all been so dedicated and have picked up numbers and lines so quickly - rehearsals have been really special.”
She continued: “Following our sell-out week of The Wizard of Oz last year and the senior section’s Sweeney Todd run earlier this year, it might be a good idea to get your tickets early to avoid any disappointment!”
Musical director Meg Trinder added: “We’re doing Annie with a new, fresh take. There are big dance numbers and songs that the cast have had to learn, but they are all incredibly talented and enthusiastic.
“It’s been a pleasure being able to foster their talent as they rise to the challenge of this show.”
Tickets for Annie, which will be performed this October half-term, can be purchased from the Borough Theatre website at boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01873 850805.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.