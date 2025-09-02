Abergavenny could be featured on the silver screen soon as a book featuring the town and its surrounding areas gathers interest from film makers.
The sci-fi horror tale, The Talgorse Horror, has attracted interest from an independent film making group who have expressed a desire to turn the words on the page into their latest motion image production.
“As always in this business, there’s nothing definite yet,” said the author, Darren Powis.
“But the book has drawn enthusiastic interest and there’s a rich vein of mythology, mystery and tales of the unknown in Gwent.”
“Our hills, valleys and towns are ripe for setting tales like this.”
Powis, a former Abergavenny Chronicle reporter, grew up in Cwmbran and has blended his knowledge of the Gwent area and an interest in local railway history into the story.
The book is set in 1920 at a remote railway station in the Brecon Beacons, and also features Abergavenny, Pontypool and Newport. The story centres around a young porter caught up in a struggle for survival when a storm strands passengers at Talgorse station.
Only they aren’t alone, and somewhere in the darkness lurks an alien horror, intent on hunting every last one of them.
The book is available from Amazon in paperback and as an ebook, with an audiobook version also in the making and the author insists fans of the Tom Baker era of Doctor Who will find much to enjoy within the pages.
“I want to put storytelling back on the map and hopefully spin a few yarns that enthral and entertain,” said Darren, who is already working on his latest project, centred around the ancient Twmbarlwm hillfort.
Abergavenny has provided the backdrop for at least one film before, The Voorman Problem, which was nominated for an Oscar in 2013. So if the new interest does bear fruit, Aber could be the town of choice to feature on film once again.
