Work to upgrade gas pipes in the Park Avenue area of Abergavenny has been delayed until 22 September.
Wales & West Utilities was due to begin the work last month, but work will now start later this month. Barring any engineering difficulties, the project is due to finish in June next year. The work is essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses, keeping people warm for generations to come.
The gas emergency and pipeline service has worked with Monmouthshire County Council to plan the work, and it has been agreed that rolling road closures will be in place as the works progress, and plans currently include:
- Phase 1 – Park Avenue from 22 September (13 weeks)
- Phase 2 – Skirrid Road from 5 January 2026 (3 weeks)
- Phase 3 – Park Crescent / Penyfal Road 26 January (5 weeks)
Diversion routes will be clearly signposted, and motorists are advised to allow extra time for travel. It is expected that the remaining work will be completed under ‘give and take’ by motorists.
Wales & West Utilities Andrew Coleman is managing all work and said: “These works are essential to keep the gas flowing to local homes and businesses today, and to make sure the gas network is ready to transport hydrogen and biomethane, so we can all play our part in a green future.
“While most of the gas network is underground and out of sight, it plays a central role in the daily lives of people across Abergavenny. Whether it’s heating your home, making the family dinner or having a hot bath, we understand how important it is for your gas supply to be safe and reliable and there when you need it.
“We know that working in areas like this is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future. We’ll have a team of gas engineers on site throughout the project to make sure our work is completed as safely and as quickly as possible while keeping disruption to a minimum.”
The company’s Customer Service Team can be contacted on freephone 0800 912 2999 or via X, formerly Twitter @WWUtilities or https://www.facebook.com/wwutilities.
