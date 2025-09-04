New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Monmouth Leisure Centre at Old Dixton Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 1
• Rated 5: Dugout Cafebar at Levan House, 30 Lion Street, Abergavenny; rated on August 14
• Rated 5: Latte Art at Main Street, Undy, Monmouthshire; rated on August 7
• Rated 1: Canton Kitchen at 62 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 30
Takeaways
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Full House Chinese Takeaway at Market Hall, Priory Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire; rated on August 14