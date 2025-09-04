New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to seven of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Monmouth Leisure Centre at Old Dixton Road, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 1

• Rated 5: Dugout Cafebar at Levan House, 30 Lion Street, Abergavenny; rated on August 14

• Rated 5: Latte Art at Main Street, Undy, Monmouthshire; rated on August 7

• Rated 4: The Tea Room at Caldicot Castle, Church Road, Caldicot, Cil-Y-Coed; rated on July 29

• Rated 1: Canton Kitchen at 62 Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on July 30

Takeaways

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

• Rated 5: The Codfather at 21 Frogmore Street, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire; rated on August 28

• Rated 5: Full House Chinese Takeaway at Market Hall, Priory Street, Monmouth Monmouthshire; rated on August 14