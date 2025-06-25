LAURA Anne Jones has met with many angry and bewildered livestock auctioneers and farmers ahead of new Welsh Government bluetongue restrictions on livestock movements.
From July 1, the Welsh Government will ban the movement of livestock into Wales from England without specific movement licenses and costly pre-movement tests.
The measures intend to slow down the spread of bluetongue, a virus that impacts livestock and cannot infect humans, spread by midges, have been met with strong opposition from farming groups and politicians alike.
Ms Jones visited Monmouthshire livestock market with Welsh Conservative Senedd Leader Darren Millar and Shadow Agricultural Secretary, Sam Kurtz MS, in this last week, to hear from farmers and auctioneers and about their concerns about the measures.
Ms Jones has also tackled the First Minister, Eluned Morgan this week, for her Labour Government failing to conduct an economic impact assessment before introducing these “knee-jerk” measures.
Speaking at Monmouthshire Livestock Market, in Raglan, Laura Anne Jones MS, local Senedd member for South Wales East: “It’s clear when you speak to the farmers, hauliers and auctioneers who work cross-border that these measures will be devastating, hitting some farmers hard financially again.”
“It’s unthinkable that the Welsh Government have made this decision without any economic impact assessment, especially when you consider that so many key trading routes will now be closed heading into a vital breeding and trading season.”
“No-one wants to see bluetongue in Wales, but we have known about it for a while, so proper assessments should have been made before making such an enormous decision that will financially impact many, especially impact many, especially those here in Monmouthshire, a border county.”
“Many argue that a much better option would have been to join a trading zone with England, so there is no hard border between England and Wales and then this wouldn’t have affected trade at this vital time of year.”
