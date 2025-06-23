A CYCLING dad is set to test himself in a charity fundraiser by riding non-stop for 14 hours up and down one of the toughest hill climbs in the country.
Monmouthshire Wheelers' Simon Williams will be taking on the fearsome Tumble overlooking Abergavenny, which has featured in the Tour of Britain, and is namecheked by Welsh Tour de France winner Geraint Thomas in his book Mountains According to G as one of his top hill rides.
And not content with that, in the same month September, Simon will also be taking on 10 loops of his own club's 15.5-mile regular time trial, between the Hardwick roundabout and Raglan – a total of 155 miles.
At nearly four miles long and with a brutal 10 per cent incline, it’s all about slow and steady to summit the 512m Blorenge.
But Simon is determined to tackle the Tumble as a fundraiser for FND Hope after daughter Amy was diagnosed with the condition (functional neurological disorder) after many years.
"I ‘ve had this crazy idea that I’m going to do it in September, not only to raise funds for FND Hope, but to also raise awareness of this condition as well...
"For those of you old enough to remember, there was a Dutch family that used to come over and run an event called ‘Tumble up for life’ – basically you start at 6am in the morning and continue to ride up and down the Tumble till 8pm in the evening, which will be my first ride on September 14.
"The second one – starting outside the Hardwick pub – is a 15.5-roundabout time trial loop to the Hardwick roundabout, up the A40 to the Raglan roundabout and back down the Old Raglan Road, which I plan on doing 10 times, so 155 miles.
"This one will be two weeks later on September 28, starting at 6am."
To support the fundraiser go to www.gofundme.com and search for 'Tumble Up for FND'.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.