MARDY Football Club have announced the appointment of Dai Sadler as manager and Chris Harriman as assistant manager/player, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Sadler has extensive experience of Gwent football and became interested in coaching at academy level with Abertillery Bluebirds before working at senior level with Waunlwyd and Garnlydan.
Harriman is also an experienced player in the Gwent area and has assisted Dai at several clubs.
On being appointed, Sadler said: "I'm delighted to be joining a community club that is nevertheless ambitious to progress, and I'd like to thank Garnlydan and my previous clubs for the help and enjoyment they've given me on my coaching journey.
"I'm looking forward to getting started".
Earlier, the club had teased the announcement saying “Incoming... Wait for it...” alongside photos of Man City boss Pep Guardiola, Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti and Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp.
Friendlies are now being organised by Mardy, but despite a big improvement in the playing surface last season, the sink hole that was discovered still needs some surface remedial work to be undertaken as well as reseeding and repair work to other areas.
Consequently, the club are mainly looking for first and second team friendlies away from home in pre-season.
Despite some having been arranged already, the club still have vacancies for friendlies for both teams and any teams interested should contact the club via Messenger or Facebook.
Similarly, new players with relevant experience should get in touch.
Elsewhere, Gwent Premier top tier outfit Clydach Wasps recently presented their annual end of season senior team awards.
Top goalscorers: First team Jord Jones. Second team Kieran Evans.
Most improved player: Josh Jarrett.
Committee Players of the Year: First team Lloyd Francis. Second team Rhys Turner.
Players’ Player of the Year: First team Ben Sherman. Second team Kyle Cheshire.
