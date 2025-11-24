THERE was ecstasy and heartbreak in equal measure for Blaenavon Blues, as they equalised two minutes into stoppage time to take Sunday's Welsh Cup third round match to penalties at higher-ranked Newport City, only to lose out 5-3 on spot kicks.
But Blues can take huge amounts of credit for pushing City all the way, after their best ever run in the nationwide competition.
It was the JD Cymru South hosts who opened the scoring inside 10 minutes when Rhys Kavanagh produced a slice of brilliance to put the ball in the top corner.
Blues almost hit back straight away when Alex Berrow's shot was pushed around the post, but it stayed 1-0 to half-time.
Blaenavon then produced a gilt-edged chance a few moments into the second half but were denied by veteran keeper Keiron Blackburn.
But eight minutes into the second period, Newport doubled their lead when Kavanagh beat the offside trap to send Cole Mace through on goal.
City now looked set to make history themselves by making the fourth round for the first time, but Blues kept battling and got one back with 15 minutes to play, when some excellent football down the right-hand side saw Bailey Perry's cross turned home by top scorer Matt Burns.
As time ticked past 90 minutes, it looked as though Newport had done enough to go through, though.
But just when it looked all over, up popped Perry in the box to squeeze the ball home, sparking wild celebrations on the pitch and among Blues fans, and sending the game into a penalty shootout.
Kavanagh and Perry swapped successful spot kicks, followed by Nat Jarvis and Berrow for 2-2.
Evan Cadwallader then made it 3-2 for City before Jacob Bull's effort was missed, giving the hosts the advantage.
And Danny Hillman and Kai Burton made it 4-3, and then up stepped Luke Cooper to send City through and Blues out.
The Ardal South East side posted: "It wasn't to be for the Blues today in the JD Welsh Cup, but full credit to the squad who gave an excellent account of themselves on the pitch.
"A massive thank you to some of our Mini and Junior members who walked out onto the pitch with the teams.
"Finally a massive thank you to all the supporters who travelled down to Newport, they made themselves heard, especially when that 92nd minute equaliser went in!"
Blues’ near neighbours and table mates Abergavenny Town and Goytre had the weekend off, alongside a fair few other grassroots football teams.
Blaenavon 2nds lost 2-0 away to Undy 2nds in the Gwent Combination League on Saturday, while Usk Town were rattled 6-2 away by Rassau in a Gwent Premier Two clash after trailing 5-0 at the break.
Usk pulled their socks up in the second period and won that half 2-1 thanks to goals from Glamorgan CCC all-rounder Billy Root – brother of England star Joe – and Oliver Rudall.
But Brynmawr United won 4-3 at Chepstow’s Thornwell R&W in their Gwent Premier 2 Cup Group B match, coming back from 2-1 down at the break through a Liam Davies hat-trick after Harvey Miles’ opener.
Crickhowell 2nds beat Mardy 2nds 4-0 at home in Gwent Central One, Lance Lewis with a brace and Mark Bore also on target.
And Clydach Wasps 2nds also won 4-1 away to Pontnewynydd 2nds, Charlie Lewis-Prosser, Jay McCloy, Joel Broad and Lewis McCarthy their marksmen.
Tyler Harris scored a hat-trick for Forgeside, but it was little more than a consolation as they were beaten 8-3 at Govilon by Panteg 2nds.
And Usk 2nds were downed 5-1 at home to Tranch 2nds in their GC Benevolent Cup group match, Ieuan Howden with their goal.
But Wasps 3rds shared the points 2-2 at Penygarn & Trevethin in the same competition, Ben Rogers with a stoppage time equaliser.
Ardal South East leaders Goytre host Abergavenny this Friday night (November 28) in a mouthwatering league derby.
Saturday’s (November 29) fixtures include – Caldicot v Blaenavon, Clydach Wasps v PILCS, Forgeside v Thornwell R&W, Glascoed v Brynmawr United, Pentwynmawr Athletic v Crickhowell, Blaenavon 2nds v Treowen 2nds, Usk 2nds v Penygarn & Trevethin, Sebastopol v Crickhowell 2nds, Tranch v Mardy 2nds.
Abergavenny 2nds also play Abercarn 2nds away on Sunday (November 30).
