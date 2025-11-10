AFTER an excellent away point at Ponthir, Mardy moved up a level to score seven past Coed Eva Athletic on Saturday, with 21-year-old Levi Boulter firing his first senior hat-trick, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The hosts attacked from the off and two Owen Vaughan set pieces caused problems before the opener came on ten minutes.
Some good passing saw Dan Palmer spring the offside trap and when his shot was blocked by keeper Rhys Freeman, Boulter netted the rebound.
The lead was doubled virtually from kick off, Boulter slipping the ball through a gaping hole in the defence for Liam Simmonds to score.
And a third arrived on 25 minutes as Simmonds this time put Boulter through to score.
Mardy keeper Kris Purnell was forced into a full-length save to keep the visitors out just before the break.
But the second half began with Mardy making it 4-0 within five minutes, Charlie Morris releasing Boulter to beat a defender and complete a well-deserved hat-trick.
Monty Squire then shot just wide before another Vaughan free-kick on 73 minutes saw the ball fall for Ross Melrose, whose shot on the turn beat a diving Freeman.
It was now shooting practice, with a rare Lewi Bradford effort whistling just wide before some clever play from Morris made it 6-0 five minutes from time.
Then right on time, a ball over the top split the visitors' defence and Melrose chipped delicately over Freeman, only for Rhys Evans to nip in and apply the finishing touch – something which did not pass without comment!
Manager Dai Sadler awarded his man-of-the -match to Simmonds for an excellent midfield display.
Mardy's Development again showed improvement despite a 4-1 loss away to PILCS 2nds, Ben Clarke scoring a minute after coming on.
This Saturday, the 1sts face a tougher task at high-flying Alway in Newport, while the reserves visit Tranch in the Gwent Central Open Cup.
Comments
