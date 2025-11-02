Gwent Premier One
Ponthir 2 Mardy AFC 2
HAVING lost their last five games, a trip to play a Ponthir side who had won their last five looked a daunting task for a Mardy side missing several regulars as usual, reports CLIVE HARRY.
However, the visitors turned in arguably their best display of the season and returned home with a well deserved point after a 2-2 draw.
Unsurprisingly as the Gwent Premier One form side, Ponthir started well and knocked the ball about confidently only to come up against a resilient and well-organised Mardy defence.
But after weathering the opening phases, the visitors threatened themselves with Liam Simmonds working his way into a shooting position before being foiled by home keeper Oliver Rosemeyer.
Owen Vaughan then won the ball in midfield and pushed forward to bring another save from the Ponthir stopper.
It was pretty much end to end now, and Mardy keeper Kris Purnell did well to block a close range shot before Scott Watson completed the clearance.
However, the hosts took the lead after 19 minutes when Tom Warren beat Purnell with a well-struck shot from the edge of the area.
Mardy went close to equalising with a length-of-the-field move, finishing with a Levi Boulter cross that was half cleared to Simmonds who once again saw his shot saved.
Nevertheless, the visitors weren't to be denied and, just after the half hour, more good play by Simmonds saw him win possession and spot a run by Monty Squire, who drove forward and slotted home the equaliser.
Mardy were now retaining possession well and winning second balls, with Charlie Morris almost putting them in front just before the interval when his goalbound shot struck Rosemeyer's leg and rebounded to safety.
And the visitors then took the lead just three minutes after the restart, Dan Palmer, who held the ball up well all afternoon, hemmed in by two defenders near the corner flag, but managing to thread the ball through to Boulter who beat several defenders to set up Simmonds, who scored with a low shot into the corner.
The goal spurred Ponthir into action though, and they then forced several corners, from the last of which Dan James headed the equaliser on 56 minutes.
Pressure mounted as the hosts looked to continue their winning run, but Mardy defended resolutely with centre backs Watson and Dan Grist performing some last-ditch heroics.
The visitors still looked dangerous themselves on the counter, but with the clock having moved into injury time and Mardy almost running on empty, it appeared that their hard work would amount to naught when a Ponthir shot looked to be heading for the net.
But somehow, Watson managed to divert the ball onto the bar and away to safety with the player afterwards claiming that the save gave him ‘leg-end-ary’ status.
There was still time for one last Mardy attack with good work by Boulter teeing up Squire for a shot which went inches wide.
The goal would have been due reward for the midfield players’ phenomenal work rate, but the point gained was a deserved reward for their display.
This Saturday, Mardy 1sts host bottom of the table Coed Ava Athletic.
Mardy Development also put in an improved display but went down 4-0 to high-flying Glascoed, and visit PILCS 2nds this Saturday.
