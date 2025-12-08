GLASCOED and Brynmawr fought out a nine-goal Gwent Amateur Cup thriller on the Abersychan 3G pitch on Saturday, before a stoppage time Charlie Davies hat-trick winner saw the Heads of the Valleys side squeeze through 5-4.
Liam Davies put Brynmawr 1-0 up on 17 minutes but Dawson Stubbs hit back for the Llanarth-based villagers within three minutes for 1-1.
Mawr, who play a division above Glascoed in Gwent Premier 2, then powered into a 3-1 lead, Charlie Davies firing two on 26 and 32 minutes.
Never-say-die Glascoed hit back after the break through a Rob Thomas strike assisted by Riley Williamson on 69 minutes to make it 3-2, only for Liam Davies to put Brynmawr 4-2 up a minute later.
Williamson then turned scorer in the 81st minute for 4-3 and when Gavin Phillips popped up to fire home two minutes later an upset looked on the cards.
It was anyone's game as the clock ticked into stoppage time, but Charlie Davies then broke Glas hearts with his hat-trick goal for 5-4.
Glascoed posted: "What a game for the neutral. A nine-goal thriller saw us edged out 4–5 by a strong Brynmawr United side pushing for promotion from Gwent Premier Two.
"Given that we play in the division below, this was always going to be a tough test and a good check on where we are with things.
"Despite losing several players to Christmas parties and late drop outs, the lads still stepped up, battled for each other and remained competitive throughout. It was a real credit to their attitude and commitment.
"We were also kept in the game at key moments by some phenomenal saves from Harley James, who produced a standout performance between the sticks."
The weather put paid to other fixtures, but hopefully Abergavenny Town will host Undy this Friday night (December 12), while Blaenavon Blues entertain Brecon and Goytre visit Cwmbran on Saturday.
