MOST of the weekend's football programme was sunk by Storm Claudia, but a handful of games went ahead.
Blaenavon Blues travelled to face second-placed Cwmbran Town in the Ardal South East League and came away with a well-earned point after a last minute leveller secured a 1-1 draw.
The Crows dominated first half possession, but found it difficult to break the Blues down, and were restricted to long cross-field balls and shots from distance.
The home keeper made a good save to deny the Blues a goal against the run of play.
And it looked like the visitors would reach half-time all-square, only for the hosts to sneak a goal just before the break when Jude Bull was bundled off the ball and Jack Pewtner fired Town in front with a composed finish.
The second half saw Blues show all the attacking intent, skipper Kai Burton frustrated with his shot after good link up play put the midfielder into space, his snatched effort going wide.
But with time ticking away into the 89th minute, it was Burton again in space down the right side whose pin-point cross was headed home by Matt Burns.
It was a good point on the road for the Blues against the high-flying Crows, with some excellent performances.
Matt Burns playing deeper than usual was outstanding, Jude Bull worked up and down the left wing, but the player of the match went to Will Priest, who ran himself into the ground and broke up the Cwmbran play.
The Blues next take on Newport City in the third round of the JD Welsh Cup on Sunday afternoon (November 23) at Newport Stadium – the furthest they have ever been in the competition.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps lost 2-1 at Newport Corinthians in the Gwent Premier top tier, while Usk 2nds lost 1-0 at Penygarn & Trevethin in the Gwent Central Open Cup.
Abergavenny Town and Goytre have the weekend off, while Clydach Wasps host Newport Corinthians on Saturday, when Mardy host Alway, Nantyglo visit Cwmcarn, and Usk visit Rassau.
