CLYDACH Wasps lost their sting as Gwent Premier top tier hosts Monmouth swatted them 5-0 on Saturday.
At least Wasps shared the second half 0-0, having conceded five times in the first half, with former England Schoolboys cap Dan Macdonald firing a hat-trick.
The high-flying Kingfishers started well, with Robert Atkinson playing the ball into Brad Phillips on the edge of the box, but his shot was comfortably caught by Ellis Owens in goal.
And with just 10 minutes played, Atkinson made a threatening run and was fouled while shooting, with the referee awarding the Kingfishers a penalty.
Macdonald stepped up to take the spot kick and scored in the bottom left corner out of reach of the goalkeeper.
Just seven minutes later, the hosts doubled their lead, with after breaking free down the wing through Phillips, who found Macdonald inside, whose pass was poorly cleared before Atkinson ran into the box to score into the bottom right corner for 2-0.
And in the 32nd minute, Macdonald grabbed his brace, with Phillips’ cross pushed out by keeper Owens in the direction of Monmouth’s No 10, who struck the ball into the back of the net for 3-0.
The goals were flying in, and it was 4-0 just ten minutes later, when provider Phillips turned goalscorer.
Fin Thorp made a great run on the right-hand side, and his cross beat the keeper, giving Phillips an open goal to score into.
Monmouth were on fire and scored a fifth in the closing moments of the first half, with Macdonald grabbing his hat-trick from a free-kick.
The first half ended with the result as good as already decided, although the second period saw a much better display from the visitors as they were able to stop the rampant Kingfishers from extending their lead in a shared 0-0 half, leaving them with some positives from the heavy loss.
Elsewhere, Nantyglo's push for the top of GP1 met a bump in the road at home to FC Tredegar, who shared the points in a 2-2 draw after Glo's Dane Morgan saw red with over half an hour to play.
Subs Elis Michael-Browne and Owain Evans spared the hosts’ blushes with two goals in two minutes to turn round 2-0 deficit.
But Usk Town lost 3-0 away to mid-table Riverside Rovers, trailing from the ninth minute and then conceding in stoppage time at the end of both halves, while tablemates Crickhowell lost 2-0 at home to Fairfield United.
Brynmawr United made it through to the semi-final of the GP County Motors Cup though, beating hosts Newport Saints 1-0 thanks to a 75th-minute Jordan Morgan strike,
Unbeaten Gwent Central 1 high-flyers Glascoed secured a point in a hard-fought 2-2 draw at third-placed Tranch to stay second.
Riley Williamson was at it again in a man-of-the-match performance for the Llanarth-based outfit, with two cracking strikes from outside the box on 51 and 79 minutes – assisted by Dan Wilcox and Kevin Andrews respectively – as Glascoed came from behind to make it six wins from six.
New Inn Development nuked hosts Clydach Wasps 2nds 7-1 in the Langdon Cup, while Forgeside also went out 4-0 at home to Race.
But in Gwent Central 2, Usk 2nds won 3-0 at home to basement boys Sebastopol 2nds to sit second, Shaun Harding, Aled Burkitt and Greg Harris with the goals.
Third-placed Wasps 3rds lost 6-4 at home to table toppers Penygarn & Trevethin though, while Forgeside 2nds were flattened 7-1 away to Fairfield Development.
