CLYDACH Wasps stung high-flying Gwent Premier top tier hosts RTB Ebbw Vale on Saturday, but ultimately paid the penalty for conceding two spot kicks.
Corey Paton levelled RTB's sixth-minute opener six minutes before the end of first period normal time.
But deep in stoppage time, the ref awarded RTB a spot-kick they converted to lead 2-1 at the break.
Worse followed 18 minutes into the second period when the hosts were awarded another penalty, which they scored for 3-1.
Wasps hit back six minutes later through a goal from Matthew Knights for 3-2, setting up an interesting final quarter, but the hosts held on to take the points, leaving the visitors 10th.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Town Development won 1-0 at home to Brecon Corries in the South East Reserves League on Sunday, Harrison Reynolds with the 77th-minute winner.
Nantyglo pummelled Panteg 6-1 at home to go fourth in GP1 the day before, Matthew Francis firing a brace backed by goals from Carwyn Dawkins, Ross Davies, Josh Saxon and Owain Evans.
Brynmawr United also won 4-1 at home to Oak to return to top spot in GP2, Robert McKenzie with a hat-trick and Liam Davies also on target.
But Usk Town lost 4-2 at home to high-flying Pontnewydd United, despite Jordan Loydall putting the Island hosts in front after just three minutes.
Four unanswered goals (15, 41, 65, 80) put Pont in pole position, although Aled Burkitt grabbed a second consolation three minutes into stoppage time, leaving the Green Army seventh.
Goals from Josh Thomas (7, 37), Gary Phillips (48) and Andrew Lewis (53) made it six wins from six for unbeaten Glascoed with a 4-0 victory away to Mardy 2nds in Gwent Central 1.
But Usk Town 2nds were downed 4-1 away to Tranch 2nds in the GC Benevolent Cup, Matthew Galletley with the consolation.
