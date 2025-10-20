IT was unlucky 13 for Clydach Wasps as they huffed and puffed at Lucas Cwmbran on Saturday before settling for a 1-1 draw, with the town side levelling with a penalty two minutes from time to secure their first point in 13 games.
Wasps will surely see it as two points lost, describing the Gwent Premier top tier clash as a game "high on effort, but low on quality".
Jordan Jones put the visitors in front on 61 minutes, assisted by Josh Baynton.
But in a testy finish, Matthew Hunter scored from the spot to deny Wasps the victory, who also saw Charlie Lewis-Prosser given his marching orders with a straight red a minute into stoppage time, with the draw leaving the village side 10th.
Fourth-placed Nantyglo also drew 1-1 at home to third-placed Albion Rovers in GP1, Lewis Francis giving Glo the lead after 79 minutes only for team-mate Jordan Pettet to put through his own net two minutes later.
But table-mates Mardy are now fourth from bottom after losing 4-0 at top half Pentwynmawr, with the visitors also leaking an own goal.
Crickhowell sprang a surprise at second-placed GP2 outfit Brynmawr United though, Arthur Bell's eighth-minute strike securing all three points to leave the visitors fifth.
But Usk Town were narrowly beaten 2-1 by hosts Rassau in their GP2 Cup Group D clash, Louis Quinton levelling up the hosts’ first-half opener on 59 minutes, but Rassau hitting the winner 12 minutes later.
Glascoed won 2-1 at their Llanarth home against PILCS 2nds in a tight Gwent Central One clash however.
The hosts went in front after six minutes through an own goal only for the New Inn outfit to level on 34 minutes.
But in a scrappy but physical second half, Cole Surtees played Gary Phillips in to strike the winner 12 minutes from time, leaving Glascoed third with games in hand on top two Sebastapol and Tranch.
Crickhowell 2nds were also celebrating a 3-0 first win of the season over visitors Pontnewynydd 2nds, Alun Jones with a brace including a penalty, and Graham Mason the other goal.
Like their 1sts, Clydach Wasps 2nds had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Race, Jay McCloy putting them in front on 22 minutes and the visitors levelling mid-way through the second half, leaving the hosts fourth.
Mardy 2nds were in anything but 11th heaven losing 11-0 at home to high-flying Tranch however, while Forgeside were on the end of a magnificent seven at home to New Inn Development, who sit below them in the table, with the hosts’ only score in the 7-1 defeat courtesy of an own goal.
Forgeside's 2nds were also beaten 5-1 away to Sebastopol 2nds in GC2, Shane Beaumont with a last-gasp consolation.
But Clydach Wasps 3rds high-fived it with a 5-0 home win over Fairfield Development to go second, Kieran Wheatstone with a brace and Tylor-James Cheshire and Kyle Cheshire also on target.
Elsewhere, Usk 2nds and hosts Tranch 2nds shared the points in a scoreless draw to sit third and fourth respectively.
Gwent Premier and Central fixtures this Saturday include – Clydach v Pill, Pontymister v Nantyglo, Mardy v Rhymney, Brynmawr v Rassau, Crickhowell v Usk, Blaenavon 2nds v Caldicot 2nds, Panteg 2nds v Glascoed, Sebastopol v Clydach 2nds, Tranch v Forgeside, Clydach 3rds v Tranch 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Usk 2nds.
