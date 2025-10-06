WITH the 1sts not in action, Mardy 2nds took centre stage on Saturday hosting Panteg Reserves in Gwent Central One, reports CLIVE HARRY.
However, in view of the number of 16-year-olds and young players currently playing, it was felt that the title ‘Development’ more accurately described the side's function and purpose, and it would be named as such in future.
Nevertheless, the limelight was stolen by Jamie Laurent, one of the experienced players universally known as ‘Totti’, who was in the lineup to test his fitness after injury and responded with a four-goal haul in a 6-1 win.
The first goal came after only three minutes when a cross-cum-shot from recent signing Levi Boulter evaded the grasp of Panteg keeper Adam Sparkes.
The lead was extended after 19 minutes when a Boulter cross was swept home by Laurent only for the visitors to pull one back a minute later.
Benji Clarke then came close to scoring with a well-struck shot only to be foiled by a full-length Sparke save.
However, the lead was increased around the half-hour when a penalty for handball was converted into the corner by Totti.
He then completed a quick-fire hat-trick three minutes later when a steepling cross from Mark Hughes was met with an effortless looking first-time effort past Sparkes.
Laurent went close again before a a Kieran Dymond corner kick was converted at close range by recent signing Scott Watson.
And a sixth goal arrived only two minutes after the break, Totti bending a left-foot shot past Sparkes from the edge of the area for 6-1 after a Max Williams pass.
Laurent was then brought off after sustaining an ankle knock and replaced by 16-year-old Oli Shooter.
And although no further goals, the match remained an entertaining affair with Ellis Morgan, Jacob Watkins and Taylor Kerry all stepping up from last year's juniors.
Mardy 1sts travel to third-placed Graig Villa Dino on Saturday and the Development visit Race.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.