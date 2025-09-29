THERE was disappointment for Abergavenny Town and Blaenavon Blues in the Ardal South East League last week with respective 2-1 home defeats to Abercarn and Risca United.
But a 63rd-minute Luke Oliver goal gave high-flying Goytre a hard-fought 1-0 Plough Road Friday night win over local rivals Croesyceiliog, to keep them level on points at the top of the table.
The Pennies also played on Friday under the Pen-Y-Pound floodlights, but hopes of at least a point were dimmed three minutes from time when the visitors scored to make it 2-1.
Harvey Watkins had put Abercarn in front after just seven minutes before Curtis Methven levelled on 18 minutes, with it remaining all-square until the dying minutes when substitute David Griffiths poached what turned out to be the winner.
But Goytre maintained their strong start to their Elite Stands UK Ardal South East campaign the same night, reports Stuart Townsend.
The hosts went close from Daniel Barnard's header following a sixth-minute corner before Leon Thomas cut inside from the left 12 minutes later, but could only direct his low shot straight at Croesy goalkeeper Adam Rafter.
Thomas was unable to keep his 21st minute volley under the crossbar from the edge of the penalty area before Goytre skipper Daniel Paul headed over the bar four minutes later from a deep free-kick into the penalty area.
The visitors responded when Cameron Jennings' 35th minute effort was cleared off the line after a long throw was headed in his direction.
It was then the turn of Owen Llewellyn to go close when he fired wide of the near post with only home custodian Joe Massaro to beat.
Chris Ham then could have put Goytre ahead three minutes before the interva,l but directed his close-range effort wide following a free-kick played into the penalty area.
Croesyceiliog went close to opening the scoring during the early stages of the first-half as Jamie Hill drove into the penalty area and saw his 59th-minute shot deflected wide.
The visitors broke forward from their own half less than 60 seconds later, but Jennings was ultimately denied by Massaro.
And the only goal of the match arrived after 63 minutes when Luke Oliver finally broke the deadlock after being set-up by Ham.
The lead was nearly doubled three minutes later, but Oliver fired wide from the edge of the penalty area following a swift counter-attack.
Goytre substitute Lewis McCauley's 90th-minute effort from the edge of the box was blocked before Ham fired wide of the far post deep into stoppage-time from the left side of the penalty area, which proved the final meaningful moment.
And Goytre will be looking to take advantage of leaders Cwmbran Town's involvement in the Dragon Sports FAW Amateur Trophy on Saturday, when they host Caldicot Town on Friday night (October 3) and potentially move three points clear of the Crows, who currently sit top on goal difference.
On Saturday at the Memorial Ground, Risca keeper Lloyd Watkins kept his team in the game with a couple of excellent saves in the first half.
The Blues’ visitors then took the lead on the hour mark when a long ball wasn't dealt with and sub Callum Hutton fired home.
Blaenavon levelled within eight minutes when a Mike Baugh strike was saved by Watkins, but Matt Burns followed up to equalise.
But hopes that Blues could push on and take all three points evaporated when Timothy Hill fired Risca in front with five minutes to go, with the visitors’ rearguard then proving resilient.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Town’s 2nds took a point on Saturday in a 1-1 FAW South East Reserves draw at home to Cardiff Met, Harrison Reynolds firing home from the spot 12 minutes from time to level up the city side’s 65th-minute opener.
Saturday’s fixtures (October 4) include – Risca United v Abergavenny Town, Lliswerry v Blaenavon Blues, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Rogerstone 2nds.
Abergavenny Town Development also play Trethomas Bluebirds 2nds away on Sunday (October 5).
