IT was an unsatisfactory afternoon for Mardy in terms of a 5-0 home Gwent Premier 1 defeat to Albion Rovers, but more worrying was the fact that the match was briefly suspended in the first half for dog faeces to be removed from the playing surface, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The Mardy squad contained five recently signed players, but it was evident in the first half particularly that time would be needed for them to integrate and become used to the way that the team want to play.
And the first goal came after ten minutes when a cross by Evan Hurley was finished clinically by Ciaran Rawlings.
The lead was increased only a minute later when a slip by keeper Matthew Davis presented Rawlings with an open goal.
And it was 3-0 after 20 minutes when Rawlings completed a quick fire hat-trick by making space for himself in the area before firing past Davis.
A very heavy defeat looked on the cards at this stage with the hosts struggling to find any cohesion, but there were no further goals before the interval, which manager Dai Sadler used to make a number of substitutions.
The changes looked to have brought some fresh energy and impetus, with more players introduced as the half went on, and the game became a much more competitive affair, although Mardy still struggled to find fluency.
However, with time running out, two further goals were conceded to make the final score a rather harsh 5-0.
A club spokesman said of the dog mess situation: "It's frustrating and annoying that the vast majority of dog owners behave responsibly, but that virtually every day of the week, a minority are allowing dogs to run off the lead on the playing surface and not picking up after them.
“Several have been confronted about this but have been abusive in response and spectators are also frequently having to clean mess off their shoes after games.
“There are several notices clearly pointing out that dogs should be on a lead and should not be on the playing surface at all, as it is not only played on by adult football teams, but by junior teams ranging in age from 10 to 16.
“The area is also used on a daily basis by young children, but the dangers of parasites, bacteria and viruses present in dog mess are being ignored.”
Elsewhere in GP1, Nantyglo went top with a 5-1 demolition of hosts Alway, the goals coming from Caleb Withers, Matthew Francis, Owain Evans, Ross Hancock and Alan Elmore.
But Mardy 2nds went down to a 2-0 defeat away to Pontnewynydd in Gwent Central One, while Clydach Wasps 2nds were also beaten 2-1 away to PILCS 2nds, Luke Welsh levelling from the spot with 16 minutes to play, only for the hosts to score again four minutes later.
But Crickhowell 2nds took a point drawing 2-2 away to Panteg 2nds, Alun Jones and Taylor Jenkins their marksmen, while Usk Town 2nds had to settle for the same score away to Fairfield 2nds in GC2, who equalised seven minutes into stoppage time, Jamie Champion from the spot and Sam Rodden with the visitors’ goals.
Mardy 1sts next game is Graig Villa Dino at home on Saturday, October 11, but the 2nds host Panteg Reserves this Saturday (October 4).
