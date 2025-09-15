ABERGAVENNY Town returned to league action at Pen-Y-Pound on Friday after three cup games, drawing 1-1 with last season's Ardal South East runners-up Chepstow.
Josh Rippon put the Pennies in front four minutes into first-half stoppage time, but the Jockeys hit back through Joe Ward 16 minutes from time.
High-flying Goytre took all three points with a 4-2 comeback win at Brecon Corries, after a second half penalty bust-up that saw the visitors go in front.
Craig Evans opened the scoring for Corries on 15 minutes hammering in from the edge of the box.
Lloyd Oliver levelled 11 minutes later before Corries regained the lead on 37 minutes, Joel Evans also firing home from 18 yards.
Daniel Paul then put Goytre back on terms ten minutes into the second period and the visitors were then awarded a penalty following a foul by Mitchell Davies.
Goalkeeper Stephen Price was sent off as it all kicked off, with Evans donning the keeper’s jersey and saving the spot-kick, only for Chris Ham to net the rebound.
Sonny Lewis then secured Goytre’s win with a fourth goal 13 minutes from time, leaving them third.
Good work from Jude Bull down the left saw his cross turned into his own net by Abercarn's Callum Mitchell on the half-hour.
And a good counter attack 15 minutes from time saw Jake Bull fouled in the box, Alex Barrow adding the second from the spot.
Abercarn got one back and had the ball in the net into added time only for it to be ruled offside.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Town Development beat Cardiff Draconians 7-1 at home in terrible weather on Sunday.
Clydach Wasps also won 2-0 in midweek at Pill, and other results included Crickhowell 3 Trinant 2, Pontnewynydd 2 Brynmawr 6, Usk 0 Rassau 1, Forgeside 3 Pontnewynydd 2nds 2.
Blaenavon Blues host Canton in the first round proper of the JD Cymru Welsh Cup this Saturday (September 20), kick-off 2pm.
Other fixtures that afternoon include – Marshfield v Clydach Wasps, New Inn v Monmouth Town, Nantyglo v Coed Eva Athletic, Brynmawr United v Crickhowell, Lliswerry 2nds v Blaenavon 2nds, Usk Town v The Oak, Clydach Wasps 2nds v Panteg 2nds, Pontnewynydd 2nds v Glascoed, Penygarn & Trevethin v Forgeside 2nds.
On Sunday, Abergavenny Town Development also travel to face Lliswerry U21s (2.30pm).
