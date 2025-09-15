Gwent Premier One
Rhymney 2 Mardy 3
SCORING a last-minute goal can be an exhilarating affair, and Mardy enjoyed the experience for the second time in seven days in midweek, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Having secured a point with an injury-time equaliser the previous week, on Wednesday evening (September 10), an 89th-minute goal secured all three in a 3-2 away win at Rhymney after an entertaining game.
The hosts started well and displayed a range of passing ability that stretched Mardy, with keeper Chris Price making two good saves early on before an inswinging corner beat everybody before coming off the bar and bouncing away to safety.
However, the hosts opened the scoring after only seven minutes when a well-struck 25-yard free kick by Dale Williams found the bottom corner.
Mardy then went close themselves three minutes later when a shot from Jamie 'Totti' Laurent whistled just over the Rhymney bar.
Nevertheless, an equaliser arrived after 17 minutes when Luke Morgan collected a pass from Owen Vaughan just inside his own half, and it was an early contender for goal of the season.
Gliding past two players before running at a retreating defence, he let fly from fully 30 yards out with a shot that soared into the back of the net, giving home keeper Ross Williams-Griffiths no chance.
And three minutes later Mardy were ahead with a well-worked goal after Charlie Morris intercepted a loose ball in midfield, and laid it off to Vaughan who spotted the young striker running in behind the Rhymney defence.
Lofting a perfect ball over the top, Morris was then able to take it in his stride and slot home for 2-1.
Totti then brought a full length save from Williams-Griffiths before the half ended.
But Rhymney hit back 13 minutes into the second half when Jamie Chesterman got to the by-line and crossed for Rhys Evans to bring the scores level.
With the hosts pressing forward and a few visiting players struggling after knocks, new signing Benjamin Clark was replaced by another recent acquisition in Scott Whitney before two 16 year olds in Jake Watkins and Taylor Kerry were brought on, with the latter the seventh player in the age group to make a senior debut.
With the light fading and seven minutes remaining, Rhymney were throwing everything at the visitors though.
And when a home player unleashed a thunderbolt from distance, a goal looked certain only for Price to somehow parry the ball away, later admitting that he hadn’t seen the ball until it was almost past him.
Despite having been under the cosh, the visitors raised their game, and with time running out they began to mount some attacks of their own.
Morris looked dangerous and more good work in the 89th minute gave Whitney a shooting chance on the edge of the box, with his low effort finding the corner of the net to spark some joyful celebrations.
The last few minutes were played in semi-darkness before the whistle signalled an end to an enjoyably competitive game.
Afterwards, manager Dai Sadler praised a superb team effort from all concerned before giving his man of the match award to Totti for his prodigious work rate and ability to hold the ball and calm things down during some frantic passages of play.
Mardy next visit Cwmbran Athletic this Wednesday night (September 17).
