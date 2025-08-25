ABERGAVENNY Town FC suffered a disappointing 3-0 exit from the JD Welsh Cup at fellow Ardal South East rivals Caldicot on Saturday.
Nantyglo also went out 3-0 on penalties at the second qualifying round stage after drawing 1-1 at home with Penygraig United.
But Blaenavon Blues made it through to the first round proper for the first time with a hard-fought 2-1 win at AFC Wattstown.
The Swans' aptly named Sam Swann put the Pennies behind firing home after 25 minutes, and then became provider teeing up Matthew James 20 minutes from time for 2-0.
And the ‘Man of the Match’ was on hand again to set up Ben Burns for 3-0 with 10 minutes remaining.
Blues were smiling though in the Rhondda Valley after making club history at the Ynyshir Oval.
Jude Bull struck on 36 minutes turning his defender inside out before firing home with a right-foot shot from just inside the box to put them a goal up at the break.
Wattstown levelled two minutes after the restart, but Burns restored the advantage on 63 minutes, expertly connecting with an Illtyd Caddick cross from the left to fire across the keeper into the net.
A red card made things tougher for the hosts with 15 minutes left, and Blues weren't to be denied, going into the hat for the next stage for the first time, which is live from 8pm on Thursday on the FAW website Red Wall +.
But Blues 2nds began their campaign in the new Gwent Premier Combination League with a 3-0 loss at home to Treowen Stars 2nds.
FAW South East Reserves champions Abergavenny Town 2nds were playing Newport City Development at home last night (Wednesday, August 27) ahead of a trip to play Cardiff Corinthians U21s on Sunday (August 31).
The 1sts also visit Taffs Well on Friday night (August 29) in the Ardal South Cup when Blues 1sts travel to Seven Sisters, while Goytre visit Undy on Saturday.
Blues 2nds also host Abertilley Bluebirds 2nds in the new Gwent Premier Combination League on Saturday.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.