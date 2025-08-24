MAINLY in the North of England, the word ‘mardy’ is used to describe someone as grumpy or not happy, but it could be applied to Mardy FC after a 4-2 home defeat to Panteg in midweek before a 6-0 loss away to table-topping Albion Rovers on Saturday, reports CLIVE HARRY.
However, never has the phrase "Sometimes adversity is what you need to face in order to become succesful" seemed more appropriate than after the weekend’s Gwent Premier One game when looking for positives.
The team is currently suffering a shortage of players because of injuries, holidays and unavailability, with the club fielding a weakened team in midweek which had lost even more players by the weekend.
But rather than call off the game, the team that took the field on Saturday comprised five who were playing U16s football last season in Josh Parfitt, Ellis Morgan, Oli Shooter, Charlie Morris and Alfie Nicol.
At the other end of the age spectrum were Oli’s 49-year-old keeper father Ben Shooter and evergreen 47-year-old Mark Hughes who didn't seem to stop running all afternoon.
Assistant manager Daniel Grist also stepped in for his debut to captain the team and did much to keep the Rovers attack at bay, alongside the usual 100 per cent contribution from fellow centre back Stephen Woodhouse.
The rest of the team consisted of 20-year-old Luke Morgan and last year's second team captain Max Williams, whilst on the bench, also making their debut, were Connor Power, Morgan Wait and Ryan Hughes (son of Mark).
Turning to the actual game, Rovers went one up through Luke Hughes after ten minutes with further goals coming before the interval from Tom Shipley and Ciaran Rawlings.
Shipley scored again after the break and Rawlings completed a hat-trick just after the hour mark with some visiting players looking almost out on their feet.
However, the Mardy bench added some energy and, rather than throw the towel in, the team gritted their teeth and prevented any more goals being conceded rather than allow the score to become one of an embarrassing nature.
The previous Wednesday, skipper Nathan Price had given Mardy the lead before Panteg went 4-1 ahead.
Price then grabbed his second of the evening in the second half before his team made a strong finish to the game and came close to scoring on several occasions, finally going down 4-2.
This week, Mardy are away to Coed Eva Athletic on Wednesday evening (August 27) before entertaining Premier Division Cefn Forest on Saturday (August 30) in the County Motors Challenge Cup.
Elsewhere, Clydach Wasps lost 2-0 at home to Rogerstone to 26th and 70th-minute goals, leaving them mid-table in the Gwent Premier top tier.
Nantyglo also drew 0-0 at top-three Rhymney in Gwent Premier One in midweek, and are riding high in second after two wins and a draw, with a game in hand on Albion Rovers.
Wasps host Monmouth Town in the league on Wednesday night before hosting Sifil AFC on Saturday.
Nantyglo visit FC Tredegar on Wednesday before travelling to Abertillery Excelsiors in the County Motors Cup at the weekend.
Crickhowell also kick-off their Gwent Premier 2 campaign at Pontypool Town on Saturday, while Brynmawr United visit Riverside Rovers and Usk Town – 7-2 winners at home to Underwood in a friendly on Saturday – host Fairfield United.
