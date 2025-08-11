GOYTRE won 3-1 at home to Cwmbran Town on Friday night, and were top of Ardal South East with a maximum nine points from three games after the weekend, reports STUART TOWNSEND
But Abergavenny Town suffered defeat, going down 1-0 to an 81st-minute goal at Undy, while Blaenavon Blues drew 2-2 at Brecon Corries thanks to a Bailey Perry opener and a Nathan Watts leveller.
The newly-promoted Crows opened the scoring at Plough Road, Jaye Bowen exploiting defensive hesitancy to slot past keeper Joe Massaro after just three minutes.
Cwmbran's Finlay Wood then saw his 20-yard drive blocked, but on 13 minutes Chris Ham put in Leon Thomas for 1-1.
The visitors nearly regained their lead within 60 seconds though, Kai Wint firing across goal, but nobody connecting, before Goytre’s Luke Oliver converted a cross from the right only for an offside flag.
Mike Murphy's 21st-minute effort from the edge of the box was blocked by the Crows before Oliver diverted a close-range effort over the bar on the half hour.
But seven minutes before half-time, Ham raced on to a long clearance from Massaro to slot past Callum Brain for 2-1.
Brain made a brave save early in the second period to deny Mal Graham before Ham diverted the latter’s 55th-minute left-hand cross wide of goal.
Goytre's Leon Thomas hit the bar from the edge of the box 60 seconds later, then Oliver was played in but diverted wide.
Ham was next denied by Brain at his near post before heading against an upright from a 61st-minute corner, followed by Ryan Wheeler firing wide.
But Massaro had to make a brilliant one-handed save to keep out Rhys Tandy's 73rd-minute header.
Jason Henley's 25-yard half-volley was also deflected for a Crows corner, but victory was confirmed for Goytre in the 94th minute when McCauley headed home from a Sonny Lewis corner.
Abergavenny host Caerphilly and Goytre host Undy on Friday night while Blues host Chepstow on Saturday.
